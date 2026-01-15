Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggled right from its opening weekend. Releasing during Christmas, the film faced intense competition from the action spectacle Dhurandhar and Hollywood blockbuster Avatar Fire and Ash. This clash limited screen space and audience attention.

As per industry tracking estimates, the film earned only Rs 2 lakh on Day 15, closing its domestic theatrical run at approximately Rs 32.95 crore. Worldwide, the total stood near Rs 49.5 crore. The sharp weekday drops indicated weak word-of-mouth, preventing any recovery after the opening weekend.