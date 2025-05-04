Trisha Krishnan Birthday Special: A look at her hits, flops, and upcoming projects
Trisha Krishnan turns 42 today. With three films released in 2025 and three upcoming, her stellar presence in South Indian cinema continues strong.
1. Identity:
This Malayalam film, directed by Akhil Paul, stars Trisha, Tovino Thomas, and Vinay Raj. Released on January 2, 2025, it flopped, earning ₹9.96 crore net in India and ₹16.51 crore gross worldwide against a ₹12 crore budget.
2. Vidaamuyarchi:
This Tamil film, released on February 6, 2025, was a disaster. Starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha, it earned ₹80.35 crore net in India and ₹135.65 crore gross worldwide against a ₹175-200 crore budget. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni.
3. Good Bad Ugly:
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, this Tamil film stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha, and Arjun Das. Released on April 10, 2025, it flopped, earning ₹153.18 crore net in India and ₹246.15 crore gross worldwide against a ₹250-300 crore budget.
4. Thug Life:
This upcoming Tamil gangster drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, and Trisha. Set to release on June 5, 2025, it's touted as a mega-budget film.
5. Vishwambhara:
Directed by Mallidi Vasishta, this Telugu fantasy drama stars Chiranjeevi, Kunal Kapoor, Trisha, and Rao Ramesh. Made on a ₹200 crore budget, it's set to release on October 30, 2025.
6. Suriya 45:
This is the working title of Tamil superstar Suriya's 45th film, directed by RJ Balaji. Starring Suriya, Trisha, Swastika, and Sudeep Reddy, it's expected to release in 2025.