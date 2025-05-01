- Home
In a remarkable coincidence, two legendary Bollywood best friends not only shared a deep bond but also experienced strikingly similar life events — both went through divorces and tragically passed away on the same date, years apart.
Bollywood Best Friends:
Vinod Khanna and Firoz Khan worked together in many films - Shankar Shambu, Qurbani, Dayavan, etc. These superstars not only acted together in films but were also best friends. Both often appeared together at parties and events.
Divorced in the same year:
In 1985, Vinod Khanna divorced Geetanjali. Coincidentally, Firoz Khan also divorced his wife, Sundari in the same year and started a new life.
Superstar Vinod Khanna:
Vinod Khanna was a charming person of his time, people not only admired his acting, but fans were crazy about his charm. In 1986, Vinod Khanna made his supporting debut in Sunil Dutt-produced Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic thriller 'Man Ka Meet'. Later he emerged as a superstar.
Firoz Khan:
On the other hand, Firoz Khan made his debut as a second lead in the 1960 film Didi and he earned stardom by working in front of and behind the camera.
Died on April 27:
It is a coincidence that both Firoz Khan and Vinod Khanna passed away on the same day, April 27. Firoz Khan died of lung cancer in 2009, and Vinod Khanna died fighting cancer in 2017. The years were different, but both chose the same day.