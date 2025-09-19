- Home
Salman Khan is making headlines for his upcoming Galwan Valley film. In this context, here’s a look at his all-time blockbuster movies that have left a lasting impact at the box office.
9. Maine Pyar Kiya is Salman Khan's first all-time blockbuster film. The movie was a smash hit upon release and earned 27.50 crore at the box office.
8. Salman Khan's film Karan Arjun is an all-time blockbuster movie. The movie did a business of 44 crore at the box office.
7. Salman Khan's family drama film Hum Saath Saath Hain also created a huge stir at the box office. The movie did a business of 82 crore.
6. Hum Aapke Hain Koun is Salman Khan's first 100-crore film. This movie caused a sensation at the box office. The film earned 111 crore.
5. Salman Khan's film Ek Tha Tiger also created a lot of buzz at the box office. The film did a business of 328 crore.
4. Salman Khan's film Kick received a lot of love from the audience. The film did well at the box office, earning 384 crore.
3. Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster upon release in theaters. The movie earned 526 crore.
2. Salman Khan's wrestling-based film Sultan also created a massive stir at the box office. The movie did a business of 609 crore.
1. Salman Khan's biggest all-time blockbuster, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, made a massive killing at the box office. The film earned 921 crore.