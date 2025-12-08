Kesari 2 To Housefull 5: 10 Major Bollywood Sequels That Stormed Box Office In 2025 As 2025 comes to a close and 2026 is just around the corner, let's look back. In 2025, several Bollywood movie sequels were released, and they completely bombed at the box office. This list includes sequels from stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn