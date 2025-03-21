user
Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi receives prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in London; Check PHOTOS

South superstar Chiranjeevi was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the UK Parliament. He expressed gratitude for the honor and called it an inspiration to continue his work. His brother Pawan Kalyan also congratulated him.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 8:32 AM IST

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi receives trestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in London

Team Bridge India presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to South superstar Chiranjeevi in the UK.

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed gratitude and excitement, saying this honor inspires him to continue his work with more enthusiasm.


Chiranjeevi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the immense honor bestowed upon him at the House of Commons, UK Parliament,

Chiranjeevi said, "Words are not sufficient. But heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this journey special.

Chiranjeevi was proudly presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on March 19 at the UK Parliament in London.

Chiranjeevi's brother and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, warmly congratulated him on receiving the prestigious award.

Pawan Kalyan shared heartfelt pictures, expressing his pride in being Chiranjeevi's younger brother and celebrating his achievement.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Check out first salaries of 8 Bollywood superstars

 

Rana Daggubati breaks silence on betting app row, calls endorsement 'fully legal'

Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' trailer out, promises an intense political thriller

When JK Rowling's Harry Potter faced 12 rejections, until an 8-year-old changed its fate

Gal Gadot talks about Evil Queen role: Experience, reactions ahead of Snow white release

Amaal Malik suffers from clinical depression; blames parents for differences with his brother Armaan

Sambhal Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Fight against Indian state' remark

LIVE India News updates on March 21: Sambhal Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'Fight against Indian state' remark

Bihar encounter: Notorious criminal shot while fleeing arrest in Patna

Rani Mukerji Birthday: Check Bollywood success and box office record

Finland to Sweden: Top 10 happiest countries in the world listed

