Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi receives prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in London; Check PHOTOS

South superstar Chiranjeevi was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the UK Parliament. He expressed gratitude for the honor and called it an inspiration to continue his work. His brother Pawan Kalyan also congratulated him.

Team Bridge India presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to South superstar Chiranjeevi in the UK.

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed gratitude and excitement, saying this honor inspires him to continue his work with more enthusiasm.

Chiranjeevi expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the immense honor bestowed upon him at the House of Commons, UK Parliament,

Chiranjeevi said, "Words are not sufficient. But heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this journey special.

Chiranjeevi was proudly presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on March 19 at the UK Parliament in London.

Chiranjeevi's brother and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, warmly congratulated him on receiving the prestigious award.

Pawan Kalyan shared heartfelt pictures, expressing his pride in being Chiranjeevi's younger brother and celebrating his achievement.

