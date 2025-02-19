Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: Tollywood Stars Who Own Luxurious Restaurants

These Tollywood celebrities own upscale restaurants known for their delicious food and stunning ambiance.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

Many Tollywood stars have invested their wealth in various ventures, including restaurants in Hyderabad.

article_image2

'Arambham' is the name of the restaurant that Rakul Preet Singh, an actress who is fluent in many languages, owns in Haryana.

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya, a prominent Tollywood actor, owns a restaurant called 'Shoyu' in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

article_image4

Telugu popular brothers Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda own 'Good Vibes Only Cafe' in Kazaguda.

article_image5

Tollywood popular couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar own 'AN Restaurant' in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

article_image6

'N Grill & N Asian' is located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and is owned by the Telugu celebrity Akkineni Nagarjuna.

article_image7

2 stars for Pushpa 'Buffalo Wild Wings' is the name of the restaurant that Allu Arjun owns and operates in Jubilee Hills.

article_image8

Tollywood star Sandeep Kishan owns 'Vivaha Bhojanambu', an authentic Telugu cuisine restaurant in Jubilee Hills.

article_image9

The opulent 'Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen' in Jubilee Hills is owned by Rana Daggubati, who is known for his role in the film Bahuballi.

