Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: Tollywood Stars Who Own Luxurious Restaurants

These Tollywood celebrities own upscale restaurants known for their delicious food and stunning ambiance.

Many Tollywood stars have invested their wealth in various ventures, including restaurants in Hyderabad.

'Arambham' is the name of the restaurant that Rakul Preet Singh, an actress who is fluent in many languages, owns in Haryana.

Naga Chaitanya, a prominent Tollywood actor, owns a restaurant called 'Shoyu' in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Telugu popular brothers Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda own 'Good Vibes Only Cafe' in Kazaguda.

Tollywood popular couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar own 'AN Restaurant' in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

'N Grill & N Asian' is located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and is owned by the Telugu celebrity Akkineni Nagarjuna.

2 stars for Pushpa 'Buffalo Wild Wings' is the name of the restaurant that Allu Arjun owns and operates in Jubilee Hills.

Tollywood star Sandeep Kishan owns 'Vivaha Bhojanambu', an authentic Telugu cuisine restaurant in Jubilee Hills.

The opulent 'Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen' in Jubilee Hills is owned by Rana Daggubati, who is known for his role in the film Bahuballi.

