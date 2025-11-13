MP Raghav Chadha revealed that Jyotiraditya Scindia consoled him after his first election loss. Speaking at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit, Chadha also shared his family's initial hesitation about him joining politics.

Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha shared a personal story about his early political journey at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025, held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. According to a press release, Chadha, while speaking during a fireside chat, revealed that senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had supported him after he lost his first election. "After I lost my first election and was dejected, it was Jyotiraditya Scindia who consoled me. He told me that it's fine and that defeat is not the end of the world," said Chadha, as quoted in the release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Family's Initial Hesitation

The young MP also mentioned how his family was initially hesitant about his joining politics. He added, "Coming from a middle-class family, especially my mother, who never wanted me to join politics, I had to convince her for 4-5 months before she agreed to let me contest the election."

FICCI Young Leaders Forum

The session, titled "Leading Change: A Conversation with Raghav Chadha on Vision, Youth & the Future of India," was part of FICCI's Young Leaders Forum (YLF). The forum celebrated young voices who are contributing to leadership and governance in India. (ANI)