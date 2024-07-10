Times when Tripti Dimri showed off her HOT body that raised temperatures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Tripti Dimri is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi-language films. She gained recognition for her lead role in the romantic drama "Laila Majnu" (2018), where she portrayed the character of Laila. 

    She rose to prominence with her role in Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' and her nude scenes with the actor were a talk of the town.

    Tripti Dimri's acting style is noted for its emotive range and ability to convey complex emotions on screen.

    Tripti Dimri's earnings and net worth are not widely disclosed in public sources. Tripti Dimri is a talented Indian actress known for her roles in Bollywood films such as "Laila Majnu" and "Bulbbul."

    Typically, net worth figures for actors include earnings from films, endorsements, and other professional endeavors.

    Tripti's hometown is Garhwal, Uttrakhand, and her net worth is believed to be between Rs 20-39 crore.

