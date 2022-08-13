Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bold photos: 7 times when Esha Gupta rocked in skimpy black outfits

    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Actor Esha Gupta is one of the fashionistas in the Hindi film industry. Here are seven times when Esha impressed the fashion police by wearing hot black outfits.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Talk about the hottest actors in the Hindi film industry and one can’t skip the name of Esha Gupta. The ‘Ashram 3’ actor has always impressed her fans with her sizzling photographs and videos that she never fails to post on her social media. Apart from being an impressive actor, Esha is also quite a fashionista herself and a fitness enthusiast. Her name comes on the list of actors who are fitness inspirations to many.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Esha Gupta often shares her workout videos that encourage many to hit the gym and have a body just like her. Meanwhile, take a look at seven times when Esha Gupta slayed her fashion game by donning black outfits – be it a bikini or a cut-out dress.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Esha Gupta has been setting the internet on fire with the sizzling photos that she shares on Instagram. Whether it is a bikini, a slit gown or a cleavage-revealing dress, Esha ups the fashion bar each time with every photo of hers.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Not only gowns, dresses and bikinis, but Esha Gupta’s wardrobe also has some really beautiful sarees that she dons on festive days. From pretty florals to stunning prints, Esha’s got a nice collection of sarees.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Speaking further of her fashion, one who follows Esha Gupta on Instagram would know that the actor is more than often seen donning the colour black.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Recently, Esha Gupta posted pictures of herself in a stunning black nighty with white lace. She had walked the ramp for a lingerie collection.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Esha Gupta, on Saturday, shared a picture in her Instagram stories wherein she was seen lying on the bed, surrounded by a few bunches of flowers. Those were given to her by her boyfriend.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    On the professional front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the popular series, ‘Aashram 3’ which starred actor Bobby Deol in the lead role.

