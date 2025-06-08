Image Credit : @kamal haasan

Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam's film Thug Life was released after much controversy. However, the film is not receiving a significant response at the box office. While the film had a strong opening day, its earnings have been steadily declining. The third-day collection figures for Thug Life have been released, and they are quite surprising. Kamal Haasan's movie is proving to be a flop compared to Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.