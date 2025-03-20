user
Throwback: Know about Madhuri Dixit's love story with Ajay Jadeja; know former cricketer net worth

A former cricketer from a royal family with assets worth Rs1,450 crore was rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. Here are the full details.

article_image1
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Ajay Jadeja-Madhuri Dixit love story: Former Indian cricket team player Ajay Jadeja. This royal family member has assets worth ₹1,450 crore. The relationship between Bollywood and cricket is very old. Many cricketers have married Bollywood actresses. Some had successful love stories, while others ended in heartbreak.

article_image2

Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja was also on this list. Yes... In the 90s, discussions about the relationship between popular Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja were at their peak. Jadeja was in love with Madhuri, who was a top actress in Bollywood. On the other hand, Madhuri also wanted to marry Jadeja. Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Jadeja's love story began during a magazine photoshoot.

 


article_image3

Ajay Jadeja cricket carrier

The two were seen together in a magazine. Dating rumors also increased. Since Ajay Jadeja belonged to a royal family, when it came to marriage, Jadeja's family did not listen to him. They completely refused the marriage. In 1999, Ajay Jadeja and Madhuri Dixit's relationship ended. Following this, a major turning point occurred in Jadeja's life. He was caught in a match-fixing scandal with Mohammad Azharuddin. This caused a great controversy. After that, Madhuri's family also ignored Jadeja. Madhuri Dixit also broke off the relationship and moved to America. Madhuri met Dr. Sriram Nene. The two got married. On the other hand, Jadeja also got married.

article_image4

Madhuri Dixit - Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja was banned from playing cricket for 5 years in the match-fixing case. In 2001, the Delhi High Court lifted this ban. Jadeja, who left cricket due to the match-fixing scandal, acted in films like Khel, Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssat. Ajay Jadeja has also been a cricket commentator and coach for some teams. Ajay Jadeja has played 196 ODIs and 15 Test matches for India from 1992 to 2000. He has scored 5359 runs in ODIs with 6 centuries and 576 runs in Tests. Jadeja's mother is from Alappuzha, Kerala. His father Daulatsinhji Jadeja was elected as an MP three times from the Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. Jadeja's wife Aditi Jaitly also belongs to a political family. Jadeja, the world's richest cricketer, was announced as the heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar last year.

