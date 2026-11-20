Actor Anil Kapoor met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for a meaningful discussion covering art, cinema, AI, and history. Kapoor reflected on their warm friendship, noting the enriching exchange and shared hospitality during his visit.

Anil Kapoor Meets French President Macron in Paris Discusses Future

Actor Anil Kapoor met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where the two spoke about art, culture, cinema, artificial intelligence (AI), energy and architecture. The actor shared pictures from their meeting on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his interaction with the French President. Sharing his experience, Anil recalled his first meeting with Macron in India and said their conversation had felt natural from the beginning. He also spoke about how their recent meeting in Paris brought back the same warmth.

Talking about their first interaction and meeting him again, the actor wrote, "When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we’d known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth." Anil also shared details about the topics they spoke about during their meeting. From cinema and culture to AI and architecture, the actor said they had a meaningful conversation. He also mentioned seeing some beautiful pieces in Macron’s office that date back to Napoleon’s time.

Sharing more about their interaction, he wrote, “We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon’s time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange." The actor also thanked Macron for his hospitality and said he felt at home during his visit to Paris. He also mentioned his nephew, who accompanied him to the meeting, and said he looked forward to welcoming the French President to India again. Signing off his post, Anil wrote, "Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I’m glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India."

Soon after the pictures were shared, several social media users reacted to the post. One user called the meeting “CLASS MEETS CLASS, PURE ELEGANCE,” while another commented, “Most favourite person in the world.” On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Alpha’, where he played Lieutenant Colonel Vikrant Kaul, the Chief of R&AW. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe.