Seven-week-old elephant calf Raja, suffering from a fractured femur and other health complications, is being airlifted from Assam to Vantara in Jamnagar to receive specialized, life-saving veterinary care facilitated by Anant Ambani.

Injured Elephant Calf Raja Airlifted to Vantara for Emergency Care

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Raja, a seven-week-old Asian elephant calf who has been fighting for his life since the day he was born, is being airlifted from Pohumara in Assam to Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for emergency hospital care. For seven weeks, the Vantara veterinary team has treated Raja at his owner's home. His condition has now reached a point where intensive hospitalisation is the only way to give him a real chance of recovery. A road journey of more than 2,500 km is not an option for a calf this young and fragile. This is the third airlift of its kind in India, made possible by Anant Ambani, Founder of Vantara, who has stepped in to ensure that Raja reaches specialised care quickly and safely.

“Raja came into this world with a broken leg, but never a broken spirit. For seven weeks, he has fought with a courage far greater than his tiny body. Now it is our turn to carry him. With Anant Ambani's compassion and support, a journey that would take days by road will take just hours by air. At Vantara, we will give him every chance to stand, to walk, and one day, to run," Vivaan Karani, CEO, Vantara said in a press statement.

Raja was born on 2 October 2026 in Gogamukh, Assam. His mother, who was only 11 years old herself, was young and inexperienced. Frightened and anxious after the birth, she kicked her newborn, causing Raja to suffer a complete fracture of his right femur, the large thigh bone of his hind leg, on his very first day. At an age when a calf should be taking his first wobbly steps beside his mother, Raja could neither stand nor bear weight on his legs. He also could not receive his mother's colostrum or milk, the first nourishment that provides a newborn elephant with immunity and strength.

Raja's owner and caregivers recognised that he needed specialised support and requested Vantara's help. The Vantara Rapid Response Team reached him on 8 October 2026. X-rays confirmed a complete overriding fracture, meaning the broken ends of the bone had slipped past each other and out of alignment. The team stabilised the leg with a plaster cast and supportive bandaging, used a sling to help Raja stand and relieve pressure on the injured limb, and started him on a specially formulated milk replacement. Feeding bottles and guidance were also provided to his caregivers.

On 10 October, Raja was moved to his owner's residence in Pohumara, where the Vantara team has continued his treatment, nursing and round-the-clock monitoring. A hydrotherapy pond was built close to where he rests to help him move and strengthen his body without placing weight on the fracture. Without his mother's milk and unable to move freely, Raja has faced one complication after another. He developed diarrhoea, and laboratory tests revealed a Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterial infection. He has also experienced recurrent episodes of low blood sugar. Blood tests showed elevated liver markers, indicating stress on his liver. Prolonged periods of lying down have caused pressure sores on his head. He also has an umbilical hernia and generalised weakness. The team has addressed each of these complications with targeted antibiotics, intravenous fluids, liver support, vitamins and minerals, probiotics, wound care and carefully managed nutrition. However, Raja's condition remains serious. He now needs care that can only be provided in a fully equipped hospital: advanced diagnostics, continuous monitoring, specialist orthopaedic care, and a structured nutrition and rehabilitation programme.

Raja is departing on 20 November 2026 on a specially arranged flight from Guwahati to Jamnagar, a journey of approximately four hours. He is travelling in a crate specially designed for him, sized to his small body and built to keep his fractured leg stable and supported. It is lined with deep, soft bedding to cushion him and protect his pressure sores throughout take-off, the flight and landing. A dedicated team of Vantara veterinarians, paravets and caregivers will remain by his side throughout the journey, continuously monitoring his heart rate, breathing, temperature, hydration and blood glucose levels. Fluids, medication and milk feeds will also be available on board. Moving him by air means spending hours rather than days in transit, reducing stress and risk for a calf whose body has very little reserve.

On arrival, Raja will be admitted to Vantara's elephant hospital, where veterinarians will carry out a comprehensive diagnostic assessment and continue his pain management, medication, mobility therapy and nutritional rehabilitation. Given the nature of his injury, he is expected to need lifelong veterinary care and monitoring, and Vantara is committed to providing it. Vantara, meaning “Star of the Forest”, is a global wildlife rescue, care, welfare and conservation initiative based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, founded by Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Integrating advanced veterinary medicine, specialised infrastructure and multidisciplinary expertise, Vantara supports animal rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and lifelong care. Working with government authorities and conservation partners in India and internationally, it advances ex situ conservation, supports the return of animals to their natural ranges where appropriate, and undertakes in situ initiatives focused on native species recovery, habitat restoration and human-wildlife conflict mitigation. (ANI)