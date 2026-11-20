Charlie Puth will perform in India for the first time alongside Ellie Goulding at Mumbai's inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival on February 13, 2027, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with tickets available soon via BookMyShow.

Charlie Puth and Ellie Goulding to Perform at Mumbai Music Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): American singer Charlie Puth is set to perform in India for the first time, sharing the stage with British singer Ellie Goulding at the inaugural Johnnie & Co. Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027. The one-day music festival will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse and is expected to draw over 35,000 people. The event will also feature performances by Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, with more names expected to be announced.

Best known for songs such as ‘Attention’, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and ‘See You Again’, Puth will make his India debut following the release of his latest album, ‘Whatever’s Clever’. The four-time Grammy-nominated singer has built a global following with his pop songs and collaborations. Ellie Goulding, who will join Puth as the main supporting act, is known for popular tracks such as ‘Love Me Like You Do’, ‘Burn’ and ‘Lights’.

Speaking about his first performance in India, Puth said, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates,” as per a release.

The festival is being organised by Team Innovation and co-powered by HSBC. Tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow, with the HSBC pre-sale scheduled for November 23 and 24, followed by the general sale on November 25, 2026. The Johnnie & Co. Festival is part of a larger cultural initiative planned for 2027, which will include events and collaborations across music, sports and fashion. The festival marks the first edition of the event, with organisers bringing together international performers and Indian artists for the February 13 show in Mumbai. (ANI)