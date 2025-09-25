- Home
THIS Bollywood actress surpasses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Instagram Follower Count
Do you know which star is at the top among Indian film celebrities with over 9 crore followers? Who is the heroine who even surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year? Do you know who is at the top right now?
A bridge between stars and fans
A star's image is now measured by social media followers. A huge online following means stardom, especially on Instagram. Social media now connects stars and fans, with celebs sharing personal moments. This has led to fierce competition for followers. Who is the most followed Indian movie star on Instagram right now?
Heroines competing on Instagram
Social media is the new measure of a celebrity's stardom. Heroines, in particular, grow their following by sharing personal updates and glamorous photos. Instagram has also become a major income source, fueling competition among actresses to attract fans with creative content and photoshoots.
The heroine with the most followers
On Instagram, actresses are gaining massive followings. Shraddha Kapoor has set a record as the most-followed Indian film star. Currently, 93.6 million people follow her, making her one of the most-followed individuals in India. She even surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 93.9 million followers. Shraddha has over 9.3 crore fans on the platform.
Image that surpassed Modi
Last year, Shraddha Kapoor set a new social media record, surpassing even PM Narendra Modi. Currently, Modi is in second place with over 97M followers, while Shraddha is third with 93M. She starred with Prabhas in the movie 'Saaho'. Virat Kohli remains unbeatable in the top spot for Instagram followers.
Who is on top in Instagram following?
Virat Kohli leads India's Instagram race with over 270M followers. PM Modi is second, and Shraddha Kapoor is third. Global star Priyanka Chopra follows with 92M fans. Next up are Alia Bhatt (86.5M), Deepika Padukone (82M), and Katrina Kaif (81M), rounding out the top spots.
No heroes in the top 10
Most of the top 10 Instagram accounts in India belong to actresses. Notably, no male actor has made it to the top 10. These numbers establish Shraddha Kapoor as India's most popular actress, with her fame growing daily thanks to her massive social media presence.
Who is on top in Tollywood?
In Tollywood, Rashmika Mandanna leads with over 47M Instagram followers. Samantha follows with 37M. Next are Tamannaah Bhatia (28M), Pooja Hegde (27M), and Kajal Aggarwal (26M). Tollywood actresses still lag behind their Bollywood counterparts in follower counts.