THIS actress left acting to pursue IAS, passing UPSC on her sixth attempt

A former child actress who left her flourishing acting career to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer, she finally succeeded on her sixth UPSC attempt
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

HS Keerthana, a former child actress who graced both the silver screen and television, took an unexpected turn in her career, leaving the entertainment industry to pursue her long-held dream of becoming an IAS officer. Known for her roles in popular TV serials and films, she was at the peak of her acting career when she made this bold decision.
 

Starting her journey as a child artist, Keerthana earned admiration for her performances in shows like Karpoorade Gombe, Ganga-Yamuna, and Muddina Aliya. With a promising career ahead, she unexpectedly chose to leave it all behind, determined to enter the civil services and serve the nation.

 

Her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer was not easy. After completing her graduation, Keerthana began preparing for the UPSC exams. Despite facing numerous failures, she remained resilient, continuing her efforts without losing hope. She believed in her dream and worked relentlessly toward achieving it.

 

After five unsuccessful attempts, Keerthana finally cracked the UPSC exam on her sixth try. With an impressive All-India Rank of 167, she made her dream a reality. Her perseverance paid off, and she earned the coveted position of an IAS officer, marking a significant milestone in her life.

 

Before her UPSC success, Keerthana had already demonstrated her commitment to public service by clearing the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam. She served as a KAS officer for two years in Mandya district, gaining valuable experience before joining the IAS.

