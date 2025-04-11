CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Captain Dhoni walks in as CSK's batting falters

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Chennai Super Kings' batting further stumbles
After the fall of Ravichandran Ashwn's wicket, Ravindra Jadeja (0) and Deepak Hooda (0) fall in quick succession, dismissed by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, respectively.
MS Dhoni joined Shivam Dube at the crease.
Score: CSK - 74/7 after 15 overs (Dube 9, Dhoni 1)
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin gone
WICKET! Harshit Rana bowls a short ball, and Ashwin (1) tries to pull it from outside the off stump. But he doesn't time it well, so the ball doesn't go far. Arora is at long-on, gets into position, and takes an easy catch.
Ravindra Jadeja joined Shivam Dube at the crease.
Score: CSK - 70/5 after 13 overs (Dube 6, Jadeje 1)
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: OUT! Rahul Tripathi walks back
WICKET! Tripathi (16) never looked to get a hang of the surface. He plays all around this off-break, makes room and attempts to drive against the turn, gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball takes out the off-stump.
Ravichandran Ashwin joined Shivam Dube at the crease.
Score: CSK - 65/4 after 11 overs (Dube 3, Ashwin 0)
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: OUT! Vijay Shankar dismissed
WICKET! Varun Chakravarthy bowling short of length throughout this over and continues to do so. Shankar (29) tries to create a shot but ends up getting out. He goes down to play a sweep but doesn’t connect it well, and the ball goes straight to deep backward square where Moeen takes an easy catch.
Shivam Dube joined Rahul Tripathi at the crease.
Score: CSK - 61/3 after 10 overs (Tripathi 15, Dube 1)
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Vijay Shankar gets reprieve twice
Vijay Shankar gets lifeline not once but twice as Sunil Narine and Venkakesh Iyer dropped his catches in the 5th and 8th overs, respectively. Will it cost KKR? Let's see.
Score: CSK - 50/2 after 8 overs (Shankar 23, Tripathi 11)
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Players who registered maiden-wicket over this season
Jofra Archer (RR) vs CSK
Vaibhav Arora (KKR) vs SRH
Mukesh Kumar DC) vs RCB
Moeen Ali (KKR) vs CSK
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: OUT! Rachin Ravindra departs
WICKET! Harshit Rana bowls a back-of-a-length delivery that moves across Rachin. Rachin (4) tries to hit it across the line but ends up getting a thick leading edge. The ball goes high in the air, and Rahane calmly positions himself near extra cover and takes an easy catch.
Vijay Shankar joined Rahul Tripathi at the crease.
Score: CSK - 18/2 after 5 overs (Tripathi 2, Shankar 0)
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: OUT! Devon Conway falls
WICKET! Moeen bowls this one from around the wicket, sending it across the batter. Conway (12) crouches low and tries a reverse sweep but misses. The ball hits him in front of the stumps, which is why umpire Parashar Joshi believed it was going on to hit the stumps.
Rahul Tripathi joined Rachin Ravindra at the crease.
Score: CSK - 16/1 (Rachin 4, Tripathi 0)
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: FOUR! Conway gets off Chennai's innings with a boundary
FOUR! Vaibhav Arora bowls a wide delivery and gets punished. Conway steps into the shot and hits it beautifully through the covers. The fielder at deep point has no chance of stopping it.
Score: CSK - 6/0 after 1 over (Conway 5, Rachin 1)
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): We'll bowl first. There were a lot of positives from the last game. We as a team played really well. It is about improving each game. This looks like a good wicket, won't change much. We are batting deep, so that's why we look to bowl first and chase things down. Play to our strengths. One change - Moeen Ali comes in for Spencer.
MS Dhoni (CSK): We were looking to bat first. Quite a few occasions where we tried to chase it down and what we realised is that the wicket slows down a bit, so if you don't get a good start then the middle order comes under pressure. (On Ruturaj) He has fractured something on his elbow, so he is ruled out of the tournament. He is a very authentic batter, someone who looks to time the ball well. So yeah, he will be a big miss. (On the importance of winning this game) It is important now, every game is important. We have lost too many matches and now it is important to do the basics right - have dot balls, take our catches. A couple of games we lost by big margins, but otherwise it was about the small things - about one over going for 20 runs. Our batters are more authentic as batters, they won't slog everything. They just need to back their instincts. It is important to start well, get boundaries early on and try to get a couple of early wickets as well. Couple of changes for us - Tripathi comes in for Ruturaj, and Anshul Kambhoj in for Mukesh.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: KKR win toss and opt to bowl
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.
IPL 2025: CSK skipper MS Dhoni highlights the importance of fans in cricket (WATCH)
MS Dhoni expresses gratitude to fans for their unwavering support as he returns to captain Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the remaining season. Dhoni expressed gratitude to fans for their support and highlighted their importance in cricket.
IPL 2025: CSK's Ruturaj BREAKS silence after Dhoni replaces him as captain for remaining season (WATCH)
Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture, leading to MS Dhoni's return as CSK captain. Dhoni will be leading five-time IPL champions for the 16th time, having previously led the side for 15 seasons from 2008 to 2022.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: MS Dhoni extends his record
With MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni extended his record of becoming the oldest captain in the history of the IPL, at the age of 43 and 278 balls. When Dhoni captained CSK in 2023, he was 41 and 326 days.
Age is just a number! 😉— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2025
MS Dhoni continues to scale new heights! 💛#TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/Vhg7H3JDUN
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are squaring off for the 31st time in the IPL. In their last 30 encounters, CSK emerged victorious on 19 ocassions, while KKR won 11 matches. In the last IPL season, the two sides met only once in the group stage, where Chennai defeated Kolkata by seven wickets.
The return of a great captain 🙌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2025
The resumption of an epic rivalry 💛💜
Which side are you on as @ChennaiIPL and @KKRiders go head-to-head yet again? 🤔#TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/npQW2gZzBB
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: CSK and KKR squad
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chetan Sakariya.