THIS actor beats Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to top IMDb’s most popular Indian stars of 2024

IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is out, and a rising star tops the chart, surpassing Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Other notable names include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Prabhas.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 1:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 have been revealed, and this year, the top spot was claimed by Triptii Dimri, who has been making waves with her successful films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Bad Newz. After a remarkable year, she tops the list, showing that she has gained considerable popularity among Indian moviegoers. Her rise signals a bright future as one of Bollywood's most promising talents.
 

article_image2

Deepika Padukone secured the second position on the list after her stellar performance in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actress has also embraced new milestones in her personal life, welcoming her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. Following closely at number three is Ishaan Khatter, who has been in the spotlight with his role in the Netflix series The Perfect Couple. His consistent performances have made him a rising star in the entertainment industry.

article_image3

At fourth, fifth, and sixth positions are Shah Rukh Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sharvari, respectively. Despite taking a backseat in terms of releases this year, Shah Rukh Khan remains a top favorite among fans, particularly after his incredible 2023 with multiple hit films. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her roles in Made in Heaven and The Night Manager, has also caught the public's eye due to her high-profile marriage to Naga Chaitanya. Sharvari, who starred in successful projects like Maharaj and Munjya, rounds out the top six with her rising popularity.
 

article_image4

Rounding out the top ten are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who remains a public favorite despite no major releases, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who continues to captivate media attention, Alia Bhatt, navigating motherhood and career challenges, and Prabhas, whose Kalki 2898 AD marked a successful comeback, grossing over Rs 1100 crore globally.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date vkp

Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release

Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hits theatres; gets 'Blockbuster' praise on social media reactions anr

Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hits theatres; gets 'Blockbuster' praise on social media

Pushpa 2: The Rule LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos ATG

Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos

Bracelet trends 2024: Best styles in Gold, Silver, Diamond and more vkp

Bracelet trends 2024: Best styles in Gold, Silver, Diamond and more

Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India gcw

Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon