THIS actor beats Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to top IMDb’s most popular Indian stars of 2024

IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is out, and a rising star tops the chart, surpassing Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Other notable names include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Prabhas.

IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 have been revealed, and this year, the top spot was claimed by Triptii Dimri, who has been making waves with her successful films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Bad Newz. After a remarkable year, she tops the list, showing that she has gained considerable popularity among Indian moviegoers. Her rise signals a bright future as one of Bollywood's most promising talents.



Deepika Padukone secured the second position on the list after her stellar performance in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actress has also embraced new milestones in her personal life, welcoming her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. Following closely at number three is Ishaan Khatter, who has been in the spotlight with his role in the Netflix series The Perfect Couple. His consistent performances have made him a rising star in the entertainment industry.

At fourth, fifth, and sixth positions are Shah Rukh Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sharvari, respectively. Despite taking a backseat in terms of releases this year, Shah Rukh Khan remains a top favorite among fans, particularly after his incredible 2023 with multiple hit films. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala, known for her roles in Made in Heaven and The Night Manager, has also caught the public's eye due to her high-profile marriage to Naga Chaitanya. Sharvari, who starred in successful projects like Maharaj and Munjya, rounds out the top six with her rising popularity.



Rounding out the top ten are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who remains a public favorite despite no major releases, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who continues to captivate media attention, Alia Bhatt, navigating motherhood and career challenges, and Prabhas, whose Kalki 2898 AD marked a successful comeback, grossing over Rs 1100 crore globally.

Latest Videos