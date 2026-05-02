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It remains a mystery..

Fans often say that if Divya Bharti had not died in that accident, she would have become the next Sridevi. They still wonder what her career would have looked like if she had worked for another 15 years, given the impact she made in just three. There is also a theory that she was killed by people who were jealous of her success. After years of investigation, the police closed the case without any conclusion.