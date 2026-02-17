Despite being a successful actres, Adah continues to remain humble and approachable. Her film The Kerala Story created history by earning approximately ₹375 crores worldwide, making her the highest female grossing actress in India based on a female-led film. Yet, fame has not distanced her from her fans or her faith.

Known for her versatility, Adah has seamlessly transitioned across genres. From the horror classic 1920 to comedy in Reeta Sanyal, drama in Sunflower, intense storytelling in Bastar: The Naxal Story, and high-octane action in Commando, she has continually reinvented herself.