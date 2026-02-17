- Home
- Entertainment
- The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma’s Spiritual Shivratri Celebration Wins Hearts Online
The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma’s Spiritual Shivratri Celebration Wins Hearts Online
On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, actress Adah Sharma left devotees spellbound as she chanted the sacred Kala Bhairava Ashtakam live at the historic Shitladevi Temple.
Adah Sharma’s Shivratri Devotion Sparks Massive Online Buzz
Dressed simply and immersed in devotion, Adah’s soulful recitation resonated through the temple premises, drawing praise from devotees present at Mahim. Videos from the evening quickly surfaced online and have since gone viral, with fans applauding her sincerity and spiritual depth.
Adah Sharma’s Shivratri Devotion Sparks Massive Online Buzz
This is not the first time Adah has expressed her devotion publicly. She had earlier recited the powerful Shiv Tandav Stotram, a performance that deeply moved her followers and showcased her command over Sanskrit verses. During the grand celebrations at the Maha Kumbh.
A Star With Grounded Grace
Despite being a successful actres, Adah continues to remain humble and approachable. Her film The Kerala Story created history by earning approximately ₹375 crores worldwide, making her the highest female grossing actress in India based on a female-led film. Yet, fame has not distanced her from her fans or her faith.
Known for her versatility, Adah has seamlessly transitioned across genres. From the horror classic 1920 to comedy in Reeta Sanyal, drama in Sunflower, intense storytelling in Bastar: The Naxal Story, and high-octane action in Commando, she has continually reinvented herself.
Adah Sharma’s Shivratri Devotion Sparks Massive Online Buzz
Her Shivratri appearance is yet another reminder that beyond the arc lights and box office numbers, Adah Sharma remains deeply spiritual — a rare blend of star power, devotion, and authenticity that continues to win hearts both on and off screen.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.