Adah Sharma Inspired Hairstyles

lifestyle May 11 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Instagram
Bubble Braid Hair Look

Bubble braid hairstyles are very trendy these days. To enhance your beauty, create a bubble braid hairstyle and look your cutest.

Wavy Open Hair Look

Whether you have long or short hair, you can create a wavy open hair look with suits, salwar kameez, and sarees. You can also part your hair in the middle and add a maang tikka.

Open Hair with Gajra

Whether your hair is long or short, you can style it in an open look and adorn it with a gajra. This will give you a trendy and traditional look.

Side Braided Hair Look

Instead of open hair, you can try a side braid look like Adah Sharma in the summer. It will look great on your face.

Double Braid Hair Look

If you want to look cute, try a double braid hairstyle and look beautiful. You can style two braids like Adah Sharma.

Braid Hairstyle with Gajra

For a proper South Indian look, you can try a braid with a gajra hairstyle with a South Indian skirt, saree, or lehenga choli.

