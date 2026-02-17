The third story in "The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond" is set in Kerala. A Kerala girl seduces and falls in love with Salim, who comes from a different religion, and marries him. However, she is later tortured. Ulka Gupta plays this girl in the film.

Ulka Gupta has worked in a film that earned Rs 400 crore

Ulka Gupta is a popular film and TV actress. 28-year-old Ulka gained recognition for her role as Manu, the childhood character of Rani Lakshmibai, in the TV show 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. Ulka has also worked in shows like 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Dhruv Tara: Samay Sadi Se Beye'. She appeared in the role of Nandini, the daughter of Head Constable Nityanand Mohile (Ashutosh Rana) in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba'. The film grossed over ₹400 crore worldwide. Ulka has also worked in Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi films.