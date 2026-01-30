O'Romeo to Beyond The Kerala Story: 8 Upcoming Bollywood Releases in February 2026
After a strong start to 2026 with Dhurandhar and Border 2 dominating the box office, Bollywood now looks toward February 2026, when eight big-banner films are lined up for release, promising another action-packed month for cinema lovers.
Big February 2026 Box Office Clash
February 2026 is set to be a thrilling month for cinema lovers, with eight films scheduled for theatrical release. Several movies will clash at the box office, creating tough competition. Among them, O Romeo has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited releases.
Triple Movie Clash
Three films are set to hit theatres on February 6, 2026, making it a major clash day. Vadh 2 stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, while Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run features the popular TV show’s cast. Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani also joins the release lineup.
Shahid vs Shanaya Box Office Clash
Shahid Kapoor’s highly anticipated film O Romeo, starring Triptii Dimri and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to release on February 13, 2026. On the same day, Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Ya Main will also hit theatres, setting up an exciting box office clash.
February 19-20, 2026: Upcoming Releases
Veer Murarbaji: The Battle of Purandar is set to release on February 19, 2026, bringing historical drama to theaters. Following it, on February 20, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Sehar Mein will hit screens, adding romance and drama to the box office lineup.
Beyond The Kerala Story
The sequel Beyond The Kerala Story is slated for release on February 27, 2026. Following the massive impact of its prequel, the film is expected to stir debates and attract audiences curious about the controversial storyline.
