The 50 Reality Show: Complete Contestant List and Premiere Date Finally Revealed
The reality show The 50 is creating a buzz as its premiere approaches, with excitement building among viewers. Fresh updates about the Farah Khan-hosted show have now emerged, heightening audience curiosity even further.
The Buzz Around The 50
Hosted by Farah Khan, The 50 is the most talked-about reality show right now. New details and promos are being released daily by the makers, keeping the buzz alive.
The 50 Will Have 50 Contestants
The 50, a unique new show from Colors TV, will also stream on Jio Hotstar. It features 50 contestants who, reports say, will face off in some fierce competition.
When Will The 50 Start?
Reports suggest The 50 will premiere on February 1, 2026. Host Farah Khan will welcome 50 contestants into the palace-like house for a 50-day run.
What is the Concept of The 50?
The 50 is a 50-day show with task-based eliminations. Uniquely, both the winner and their followers will receive a share of the cash prize money.
Inside Photos of The 50's Palace
Recently, inside photos of The 50's palace were revealed, and it looks quite luxurious. The show's palace is built on Madh Island and spans 1400 square feet.
42 Contestants Finalized for The 50
So far, 42 contestants are confirmed for The 50. The list includes names like Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Ridhi Dogra, Sapna Choudhary, Manisha Rani, and more.
Bigg Boss Contestants in The 50
The 50 will feature 10 contestants from Bigg Boss, including Urvashi Dholakia, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Monalisa.
