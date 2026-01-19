The 50: Everything You Need to Know About Hosts, Premiere Date, and Where to Watch
India’s biggest new reality show, The 50, is coming soon. Hosted by Farah Khan and a mysterious co-host, it promises drama, surprises, and 50 contestants. Catch the premiere February 1 on TV and OTT.
The Biggest Reality Show Yet
Colors channel is all set to launch The 50, touted as the biggest reality show in India, even bigger than Bigg Boss. Fans have been buzzing about it since the Bigg Boss 19 finale, eager to see how it raises the drama bar.
Premiere Date and Platforms
The show premieres on February 1 and will entertain audiences on two platforms. Catch it on JioHotstar at 9 PM for OTT viewers and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM, ensuring both digital and television audiences don’t miss the action.
Promo and Hosts
The official promo on JioHotstar’s Instagram confirmed the premiere date. It features host Farah Khan, who will guide the audience through the show. She’ll be joined by a mysterious co-host known as The Lion, overseeing all activities inside the palace.
Format Inspired by French Series
The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the French show ‘Les Cinquante’. Fifty contestants will live together in a lavish palace with no rules, creating intense drama and alliances, all under the watchful eyes of The Lion, promising unpredictable twists.
Confirmed Contestants
So far, 8 contestants are confirmed, including Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, and Divya Agarwal. The show aims to blend stars from television, films, sports, and social media, ensuring diverse participants and appealing to a wide audience across multiple demographics.
Star-Studded Lineup in Talks
Reports suggest that makers have approached stars like Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Nikki Tamboli. Big names like Ridhi Dogra and Mallika Sherawat are in discussions, indicating a mix of popular personalities, influencers, and entertainers will compete for the ultimate prize..
