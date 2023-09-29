Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank You for Coming' promotions: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and others present [Photos]

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    'Thank You for Coming' is an upcoming movie directed by Karan Boolani. The film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Kundra and instagram influencers like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi is set to release on 6th October. Film's promotion was graced by special guest Sonam Kapoor with the lead lady cast. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Vainder Chawla

    At the film's promotion, Sonam and Bhumi Pednekar struck a pose for a photograph with the film's poster as their backdrop.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Vainder Chawla

    At the 'Thank You for Coming' promotions, Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a stylish light blue T-shirt, accessorized with a vibrant red purse.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Vainder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor warmly embraced Shehnaaz Gill, one of the film's leading cast members, with a friendly side hug.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Vainder Chawla

    During the film's promotion, Bhumi Pednekar donned a charming pink dress, radiating a delightful smile.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Vainder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar and Shibani Bedi joined in the laughter with fellow attendees during the 'Thank You for Coming' Promotions."

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Vainder Chawla

    Shibani Bedi, one of the film's lead actresses, along with others, shared smiles and posed for photographs during the film's promotional event.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Vainder Chawla

    Shehnaaz Gill dazzled in a blue skirt and matching blouse, completing her look with stylish sunglasses at the film's promotional event.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Vainder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor, with a beaming smile, turned her gaze towards the camera while gracefully enetring the venue for the film's promotional event.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janhvi Kapoor on porn sites: Actress on disturbing teenage experience of finding fake explicit images online ATG

    Janhvi Kapoor on porn sites: Actress on disturbing teenage experience of finding fake explicit images online

    Jacqueline Fernandez spends time with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy, netizens react RKK

    Jacqueline Fernandez spends time with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Italy, netizens react

    information and broadcasting ministry orders probe into tamil actor vishal's allegations against CBFC rkn

    Information and Broadcasting Ministry orders probe into Tamil actor Vishal’s allegations against CBFC

    One year of Kantara: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's 'Varaha Roopam' to release on THIS date rkn

    One year of Kantara: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's 'Varaha Roopam' to release on THIS date

    'Mission Raniganj': Director reveals difficulties faced to recreate coal mine replica for Akshay Kumar-starrer RKK

    'Mission Raniganj': Director reveals difficulties faced to recreate coal mine replica for Akshay Kumar-starrer

    Recent Stories

    Why did actor Shiva Rajkumar apologize to Tamil actor Siddharth during Cauvery protest? vkp

    Why did actor Shiva Rajkumar apologize to Tamil actor Siddharth during Cauvery protest?

    Japan to Australia: 10 places to travel in October ATG EAI

    Japan to Australia: 10 places to travel in October

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack AJR

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack

    Akshara Singh SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video and photos: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report AVV

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon