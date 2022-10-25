Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thank God LEAKED: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth's film became victim of piracy; movie on Tamilrockers, Movierulz

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Thank God Full Movie Leaked in HD:  Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's film is now available for free download and online watching on Torrent sites.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are sharing screen time in a movie for the first time ever. The lighthearted comedy "Thank God," directed by Indra Kumar and starring the two male leads and Rakul Preet Singh, opened in theatres on Tuesday, October 25. The movie had various controversies well in advance of its release. Vishwas Sarang, the medical education minister for the state of Madhya Pradesh, requested a "Thank God" ban in a letter to Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Sarang said the movie featuring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra contained an improper representation of gods.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to recent rumours, Ajay Devgn's character "Chitragupt" in "Thank God" was renamed "CG" due to a number of issues. Even if the film's creators may have had difficulties before its theatrical debut, it doesn't appear that this has significantly influenced the finished product.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Thank God LEAKED: 
    Today saw the release of the Indra Kumar film Thank God on big screens (October 25). The Diwali release has been buzzing on Twitter ever since. Despite this, early reviews indicate that critics have had favourable opinions on the movie. Sadly, the movie became the latest victim of piracy when it was posted online for free viewing and downloading. Unfortunately, Thank God has already been pirated online a few hours after it opened in theatres. Torrent websites now provide the movie for streaming. The programme is available to stream in HD online.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Thank God story: 
    The film's plot centres on an egotistic real estate dealer (Sidharth Malhotra) who meets with an accident and ends up in heaven. Later encounters with Chitragupt (Ajay Devgn). He (Ajay) forces him (Sidharth) to face his flaws, including jealousy and rage.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The phrases are ridiculous on paper, but Devgn gives them his delivery, which makes them work. After a time, Sidharth makes a welcome comedic comeback. Rakul portrays an ambitious lady, but the teaser doesn't reveal anything about her character. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Sethu. The movie has been co-produced by T-series.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out drb

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience drb

    Thank God Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer gets a thumbs-up from the audience

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH) drb

    Amitabh Bachchan Diwali party: Jaya Bachchan snaps at paparazzi again (WATCH)

    Special tribute: Manna from Heaven

    Special tribute: Manna from Heaven

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, 7 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations drb

    Alia-Ranbir to Nayanthara-Vignesh, Katrina -Vicky, 7 couples and their Diwali 2022 celebrations

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp outage Messaging app down in India users complain of disruption gcw

    WhatsApp outage: Messaging app down in India, users complain of disruption

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped 'to avert evil': Watch AJR

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gets whipped 'to avert evil': Watch

    Indian Railways: New Pamban bridge is 81 per cent complete

    Indian Railways: New Pamban bridge is 81 per cent complete

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out drb

    Ram Setu Twitter review: Can Akshay Kumar be 4th time lucky? Read the tweets to find out

    Post-Diwali skincare Here are 7 tips you can follow to detox your skin sur

    Post- Diwali skincare: Here are 7 tips you can follow to detox your skin

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon