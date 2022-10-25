Thank God LEAKED: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth's film became victim of piracy; movie on Tamilrockers, Movierulz

Thank God Full Movie Leaked in HD: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's film is now available for free download and online watching on Torrent sites.

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are sharing screen time in a movie for the first time ever. The lighthearted comedy "Thank God," directed by Indra Kumar and starring the two male leads and Rakul Preet Singh, opened in theatres on Tuesday, October 25. The movie had various controversies well in advance of its release. Vishwas Sarang, the medical education minister for the state of Madhya Pradesh, requested a "Thank God" ban in a letter to Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Sarang said the movie featuring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra contained an improper representation of gods.



According to recent rumours, Ajay Devgn's character "Chitragupt" in "Thank God" was renamed "CG" due to a number of issues. Even if the film's creators may have had difficulties before its theatrical debut, it doesn't appear that this has significantly influenced the finished product.



Thank God LEAKED:

Today saw the release of the Indra Kumar film Thank God on big screens (October 25). The Diwali release has been buzzing on Twitter ever since. Despite this, early reviews indicate that critics have had favourable opinions on the movie. Sadly, the movie became the latest victim of piracy when it was posted online for free viewing and downloading. Unfortunately, Thank God has already been pirated online a few hours after it opened in theatres. Torrent websites now provide the movie for streaming. The programme is available to stream in HD online.

Thank God story:

The film's plot centres on an egotistic real estate dealer (Sidharth Malhotra) who meets with an accident and ends up in heaven. Later encounters with Chitragupt (Ajay Devgn). He (Ajay) forces him (Sidharth) to face his flaws, including jealousy and rage.

