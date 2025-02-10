Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK

Published: Feb 10, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

Thandel, a romantic action thriller starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, opened in theatres on Friday with a promising start. On its first day, the film grossed Rs 11.5 crore, with the majority of earnings coming from the Telugu version. Its multi-lingual release also contributed small amounts from Hindi and Tamil.


 

By the third day, Thandel continued its upward momentum, raking in Rs 12.64 crore on Saturday, marking a 9.91% growth. The film’s net India collection reached arround Rs 35 crore by Sunday. The consistent performance at the box office indicates that the film is resonating well with audiences, particularly in its home market.

 

The film revolves around the emotional journey of Raju, a fisherman from Matchilesam, Andhra Pradesh, and his childhood sweetheart Satya. Their love is tested by distance, as Raju spends most of the year fishing off Gujarat's coast. A fishing trip gone wrong, and a broken promise, create hurdles in their relationship.

 

Directed by an accomplished filmmaker, Thandel showcases strong performances from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The ensemble cast, including Aadukalam Naren, Charandeep, and Rao Ramesh, adds depth to the story. With a mix of romance, action, and thrill, the film is poised for continued success at the box office.

