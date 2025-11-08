Shraddha Das Talks About Near Death Experience With Rashmika Mandanna

Shraddha Das recalls a terrifying flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna, where their plane nearly crashed. The actresses share how the near-death experience brought them closer and changed their perspective on life.

Shraddha Das revealed quite recently that she had gone through one such life-threatening experience with actress Rashmika Mandanna while on board a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Their flight almost met horror stories as it was reported to have developed a severe technical snag while airborne, producing pandemonium and fright in the other passengers. As per Shraddha, the early minutes of flight were full of tremor as soon as it took off and for some nervous minutes, it seemed that disaster was eminent.

Recalling the incident, Shraddha mentioned that she and Rashmika were seated next to each other on that flight. "Rashmika and I went through a terrifying flight experience together and our plane almost crashed. That's actually when we first met; she's turned out to be such a genuinely kind person," Shraddha pointed out in a recent interview. The frightful experience, at least according to her, forged a connection between the two beyond their professional lives.

Rashmika's Comments on the Incident

Rashmika Mandanna also shared her own side of the dramatic emergency landing online. Post a selfie taken during the flight, she said: It's one of the scariest experiences in my life. As in most posts, this one went fast becoming viral as fans expressed relief that these actresses and other passengers were safe. Quick action by the flight crew, however, ensured all returned unharmed: this experience did leave both actresses somewhat shaken.

Gratitude and Lessons Learned

Ever since the incident, Shraddha reminisced about life being so fragile. It’s moments like these that remind you how precious every single day is, she said. There is a new sense of gratitude for life and safety imparted by such an event, she preached about the importance of staying calm during unexpected crises.

On the Professional Front

After the traumatic moment, Shraddha Das continued to keep herself engaged with work in her recently launched web series Search: The Naina Murder Case. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for big releases in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Despite the traumatic flight, both these stars have returned to their normal life and resuming their work with newfound strength, groundedness, and the realization that they received a second chance in life.