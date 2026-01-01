Thalapathy Vijay to Shah Rukh Khan: Top 5 Most Expensive Actors of 2025
In 2025, many great films hit the box office, and some made a killing in collections. But do you know which actors got the biggest paychecks in 2025?
Top 5 Highest Paid Indian Actors of 2025
Take a look at the top 5 highest-paid actors of 2025...
5. Prabhas
Fee: ₹150-160 Crore. Last seen in the 'Baahubali' re-release, his upcoming films are 'The Raja Saab' and 'Spirit'. He reportedly earned ₹160 crore for 'Spirit'.
4. Shah Rukh Khan
Fee: ₹150-250 Crore
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2023 film 'Dunki'. His upcoming movie 'King' might be released in 2026.
3. Rajinikanth
Fee: ₹210-270 Crore. Last seen in 'Coolie' (2025), he will next appear in 'Jailer 2' (June 2026). His fee for this film is reportedly around ₹270 crore.
2. Thalapathy Vijay
Fee: ₹130-275 Crore
Thalapathy Vijay's last film 'Naaz Nayagan' is set to release on January 9, 2026. According to reports, his fee for this film is ₹275 crore.
1. Allu Arjun
Fee: ₹300 Crore. Last seen in 'Pushpa 2', his next films are 'AA22xA6' and 'Pushpa 3'.
Disclaimer: Fees are unconfirmed. The top 3 actors' fees exceed 'Dhurandhar's' budget.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.