Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: 8 actors with MOST expensive homes

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor bought a 3-story apartment in Juhu at a young age, worth 39 crore rupees
Shahid Kapoor recently moved into a Worli apartment with Mira Kapoor, reportedly worth 56 crore rupees
Ajay Devgn and Kajol own a beautiful bungalow named Shiv Shakti in Juhu, reportedly worth 60 crore rupees
Akshay Kumar lives with his family in a Juhu bungalow worth 80 crore rupees
Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing home in Andheri West is worth 97.5 crore rupees
Amitabh Bachchan's home, Jalsa, is reportedly worth 100 crore rupees
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are building a house in Bandstand, Mumbai, worth approximately 119 crore rupees
Shahrukh Khan lives in Mannat, a 6-story bungalow designed by Gauri Khan, worth 200 crore rupees