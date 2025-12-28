Thalapathy Vijay’s Shocking Announcement: Retirement From Acting Confirmed
Tamil film superstar Thalapathy Vijay has announced his retirement from acting. Vijay, who worked as a lead hero in films for 33 years, got emotional while bidding farewell to his journey. The 51-year-old superstar will now focus on politics.
Thalapathy Vijay retires from acting
At the 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch, Vijay announced his retirement, saying he's leaving cinema for his fans. He's ready to stand with them for the next 30-33 years.
Vijay gets emotional announcing his retirement from acting
Vijay got emotional, saying he faced criticism but his fans always supported him for 33 years. He said he came to build a sandcastle but they gave him a palace.
Vijay dances to 'Jana Nayagan' song at audio launch
At the 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch, Vijay danced to the 'Kacheri' song, cheered on by fans. Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, and Anirudh Ravichander also attended the event.
What will Thalapathy Vijay do after quitting acting?
Vijay, 51, started as a child artist at 10. After 80+ films, he announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024 and will now focus on politics.
When will Thalapathy Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan' release?
'Jana Nayagan' is a Tamil action-thriller directed by H. Vinoth, starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol. The movie is set to release on January 9, 2026.
