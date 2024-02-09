Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' screening: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and others attend screening in style

    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

    A special screening was arranged last night for the whose-who of Bollywood for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khatter with mother Neelima Azeem, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nupur Sanon, Mira Kapoor and others attended the event in style. Let's check out their looks

    article_image1

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and others attended the screening of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in style

    article_image2

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and black pants along with a black jacket as he arrived for the special screening of his movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

    article_image3

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon attended the special screening of her movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a black thin stapped top and green leather pants

    article_image4

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a silver corset top and matching pants

    article_image5

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mira Kapoor attended the screening of husband Shahid Kapoor's movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a white top and blue denims 

    article_image6

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon attended the special screening of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a green printed floral short dress

    article_image7

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ishan Khatter posed with Neelima Azeem at the screening of Shahid Kapoor's movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

    article_image8

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kunal Khemmu attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

    article_image9

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur also watched the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie at the special screening. However, his wife and actress Vidya Balan was not present at the occassion

    article_image10

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaysian model Chandni Bainz, Ishan Khatter's reported beau also attended the screening with his mother and Ishan

    article_image11

    Picture Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh appeared in a yellow dress with beau Jackky Bhagnani for the special screening of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

