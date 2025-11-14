Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have once again sparked wedding rumours after Karan hinted that marriage discussions are happening privately. With fans buzzing about a possible 2026 wedding, the couple’s latest update has set social media on fire.

Once again, there has been speculation about setting the date for the marriage of one of the most adored celebrity couples of the television industry, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo, called TejRan affectionately, was brought into the public eye when their romance in Bigg Boss 15 transformed into reality, and now Karan's latest comment had fans speculating if 2026 will be the year Karan and Tejasswi will become husband and wife.

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Wedding

In a recent media interaction, Karan was asked about the marriage question that has followed the couple for years: When is the wedding?

With a smile, the actor said: "Baatein toh hum karte rehte hain..." He hinted at the fact that marriage is definitely a part of their private conversations. Although he did not corroborate any date, fans immediately picked up on the subtle suggestion that things are going on steadily between the two.

Once again, his statement underlines how the couple has remained steady in their relationship, showing maturity toward each other despite being busy with their careers and under constant scrutiny from the public eye.

In a candid conversation Tejasswi opened up saying, '"My mom was like, 'Tumlog abhi hi bahar aaye ho, 1 saal ek dusre ke sath real world me raho."

The Lovely Relationship People Adore

Karan and Tejasswi received roaring support from fans ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Their candid chemistry, playful banter, and public appearances trend on a regular basis. Again, Karan and Tejasswi have stated that they want to take the step of marriage "at the right time," ensuring that they do not want to get married just because of speculation.

So, Wedding in 2026?

At the moment, nothing is official. But Karan's "Baatein toh hum karte rehte hain" is enough to give the fans solace that the marriage is definitely on - at least in theory.