Filmmaker Bidyut Kotoky's Assamese film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' has been nominated for the WorldFest Remi Awards in Houston. Kotoky expressed happiness, calling it a prestigious festival once attended by filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

The critically acclaimed filmmaker Bidyut Kotoky expressed his happiness on the nomination of his Assamese feature film Moi Eti Nixhasor (Koduwa the Nightbird) for the prestigious WorldFest Remi Awards in the Houston International Film Festival 2026.

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A Prestigious Honour

While talking to ANI, Bidyut Kotoky said that he feels rewarded when his film gets selected or nominated at a festival. He called the Houston International Film Festival one of the oldest independent film festival which has witnessed the attendance of critically acclaimed filmmakers and actors such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ang Lee, Ridley Scott and others.

Bidyut Kotoky said, "In any festival, when your film is selected or gets nominated, it always feels good. Basically, World Fest Houston, this is the festival which is known as the oldest independent film festival in the world. It started in 1961 and is the 59th edition."

He added, "In this festival, Hollywood stars like Stephen Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Oliver Stone, Ang Lee, and George Lucas, all of them had their films selected and nominated. So, it is exciting news for us to go to such a festival and watch our own film."

Telling Stories Honestly

Kotoky also reflected on his filmmaking philosophy, saying he never directs movies with the aim of showcasing them at film festivals, but rather to "tell a story honestly."

"When we make a film, we don't make it thinking that it will go to this festival and get an award. Our basic intention is to tell a story honestly. We started this journey with the same aim. We hope that when this film is released in India, we will be able to reach the audience," said Kotoky.

About 'Moi Eti Nixhasor'

Based on a true story and written by Anuradha Sharma Pujari, the movie is produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) India and Red River and Blue Hills Pvt ltd. Moi Eti Nixhasor (also known as Koduwa the Nightbird ) is a poignant exploration of resilience and moral ambiguity. It follows the story of Koduwa, a cunning village thief who navigates social unrest and prejudice with wit and heart, as per the press note.

Past Accolades

In the year 2006, Bidyut Kotoky's film 'Bhraimoman Theatre- where Othello sails with Titanic', based on the travelling theatre of Assam, won a special mention in the National Awards. (ANI)