Image Credit : Instagram

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been trending on social media when it comes to announcements about their relationship. It was rumored that they got close sometime in 2023, after which the two were often seen visiting public events together.

The couple has been relatively private about their relationship but has let the fans feast their eyes on the most recent Diwali clicks, where they share a lot more insight on this dynamic. The body language in those pictures coupled with the moments that have been stolen seem to have garnered much attention towards a strong connection developing.