Bollywood stars Tara Sutaria and Veer Paharia sparked dating rumors after their charming interactions at India Couture Week, showcasing their blossoming romance that began during Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year.
Bollywood stars Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya attended India Couture Week in Delhi on Thursday. Their warm bond, captured in photos and video, has been widely shared on social media, showcasing their Good relationship at the glamorous fashion event.
As Tara walked the ramp at the fashion event, she spotted Veer and blew him a flying kiss, which he happily returned. Reports suggest that Tara and Veer have been dating since March this year.
Tara Sutaria’s love blooms
Fans believe that Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has found her favorite partner in actor Veer Paharia. Both of them are in a mood to hide their love. Recently, a video of both of them openly expressing their love has gone viral on the internet. As soon as Tara saw Veer while walking the ramp at India Couture Week in Delhi on Thursday, she expressed her love.
Veer Paharia was seated in the front row as Tara Sutaria made her entrance on the ramp wearing a beautiful light yellow gown. When Tara reached Veer, he immediately blew her a flying kiss, which she gladly returned. Throughout her walk, Veer couldn’t take his eyes off her, and even as Tara walked back, he turned his whole neck to keep watching her.
Tara and Veer Spark Dating Rumors
Tara and Veer's dating rumours first surfaced in May 2025 when they walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week. The two reportedly started talking after this project. This led to a friendship which later turned into love.