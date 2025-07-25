Image Credit : Social Media

Tara Sutaria’s love blooms

Fans believe that Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has found her favorite partner in actor Veer Paharia. Both of them are in a mood to hide their love. Recently, a video of both of them openly expressing their love has gone viral on the internet. As soon as Tara saw Veer while walking the ramp at India Couture Week in Delhi on Thursday, she expressed her love.

Veer Paharia was seated in the front row as Tara Sutaria made her entrance on the ramp wearing a beautiful light yellow gown. When Tara reached Veer, he immediately blew her a flying kiss, which she gladly returned. Throughout her walk, Veer couldn’t take his eyes off her, and even as Tara walked back, he turned his whole neck to keep watching her.