Recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, Zeishan Quadri broke his silence on the Tanya Mittal controversy, defending their bond while urging her to publicly address the ongoing rumors and speak her truth to the audience.
Bigg Boss 19’s recently evicted contestant, Zeishan Quadri, has broken his silence on the ongoing allegations surrounding fellow housemate Tanya Mittal. In a heartfelt statement, Zeishan addressed the criticism directed at Tanya, defending her sincerity and their bond. “Jo bol rahe hain jhoot bolti hai, kyunki vo dekh bhi rahe hain aur sachai bhi jaan rahe hain,” he said, pointing out that only someone aware of the full truth could accuse or defend.
Zeishan Calls Tanya His ‘Behan’
Zeishan recalled a touching moment during his time in the Bigg Boss house when Tanya cared for him during a high fever. “Jab mujhe 103 fever tha, uss ladki ne meri seva ki. Shehbaz ne meri duty ki. Tanya roti thi mere kandhe pe. Woh sirf ek contestant nahi, meri behan thi,” he shared, visibly moved. Their bond, once questioned by Tanya herself, was reaffirmed by Zeishan, who said, “Main kyun nahi maanunga? Tu meri behan hai fir.”
Zeishan Dares Tanya to Speak Her Truth Publicly
Despite their close friendship, Zeishan made it clear that Tanya should not shy away from the controversies. In a direct message to her, he said, “Kal bhi aayegi tu, waise hi milunga. Par tune jhoot bola ya sach, media aur janta ke samne jawab dena hoga.”
From Strong Alliances to Exit Drama: Zeishan’s BB19 Journey
Known for his friendships with Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, and Shehbaz Badesha, Zeishan’s time on Bigg Boss 19 was filled with emotional highs and intense confrontations — especially with Kunickaa Sadanand. His brotherly dynamic with Tanya became a key highlight of the season.