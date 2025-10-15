Image Credit : instagram

Bigg Boss 19’s recently evicted contestant, Zeishan Quadri, has broken his silence on the ongoing allegations surrounding fellow housemate Tanya Mittal. In a heartfelt statement, Zeishan addressed the criticism directed at Tanya, defending her sincerity and their bond. “Jo bol rahe hain jhoot bolti hai, kyunki vo dekh bhi rahe hain aur sachai bhi jaan rahe hain,” he said, pointing out that only someone aware of the full truth could accuse or defend.