The death of veteran actor Nana Patekar at 75 has brought several chapters from his long career back into the spotlight, including his controversial public dispute with actress Tanushree Dutta. Patekar died on October 8, 2026, after being found unconscious at his Goa residence. Manipal Hospital confirmed that the actor died following cardiac arrest.

Among the most discussed episodes involving Patekar was Dutta’s sexual harassment allegation, which became one of the early flashpoints of India’s #MeToo movement in 2018.