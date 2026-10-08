His filmography includes hits like Agni Sakshi (1996), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Yeshwant (1997), Ghulam-E-Mustafa (1997), and Shakti: The Power (2002). He played Encounter Specialist Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan (2004). He also starred in Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006). His role as Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) proved his perfect comedy timing. He later appeared in Raajneeti (2010), played Rakesh Maria in The Attacks of 26/11 (2013), and acted in The Vaccine War (2023) and Vanvaas (2024).