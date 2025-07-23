Image Credit : instagram

Tanushree Dutta's career

Tanushree Dutta became Femina Miss India Universe in 2004. She represented India in the Miss Universe contest. However, she was placed in the top 10 in this contest.

Tanushree Dutta's acting debut

After becoming Miss India Universe, Tanushree Dutta decided to enter the world of acting in 2005. She made her debut in South along with Bollywood.