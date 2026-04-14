3 4 Image Credit : facebook/@prabhasfans

I was very sad to say no to this film - Tamannaah

At the peak of her career, Tamannaah had to reject a film with Prabhas. She was the first choice for the heroine's role in 'Mr. Perfect'. However, due to her busy schedule at the time, she had to say no. She later revealed in an interview that after watching the movie, she felt terrible for missing out on such a great film, calling it one of her personal favourites.