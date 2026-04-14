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Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up on Turning Down Film With Prabhas, Calls It a Big Career Miss
Tamannaah Bhatia is now selective about her films and has reduced Telugu projects. The actress recently revealed she once rejected a film with Prabhas, calling it one of her biggest career regrets.
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Image Credit : facebook/@prabhasfans
Tamannaah made a mistake by saying no to Prabhas
Prabhas is a huge pan-India star now, with everyone calling him one of India's biggest actors. Tamannaah feels bad about a decision she made about him years ago. Known as the 'milky beauty', she's now doing fewer Telugu films and more Bollywood work, including popular item songs. She finally opened up about missing a movie with Prabhas and expressed her disappointment.
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Tamannaah, who rose to be a star heroine in Telugu
Tamannaah, the 'milky beauty', made her debut in 2005 with the film 'Sri' alongside Manchu Manoj, but it didn't do well. Her big break came two years later with 'Happy Days', which turned her into a star overnight. After that, offers poured in, and she starred in a long list of films like '100% Love', 'Racha', 'Baahubali', 'F2', 'Sye Raa', 'Bhola Shankar', and the upcoming 'Odela 2', cementing her place as a top heroine in Telugu cinema.
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Image Credit : facebook/@prabhasfans
I was very sad to say no to this film - Tamannaah
At the peak of her career, Tamannaah had to reject a film with Prabhas. She was the first choice for the heroine's role in 'Mr. Perfect'. However, due to her busy schedule at the time, she had to say no. She later revealed in an interview that after watching the movie, she felt terrible for missing out on such a great film, calling it one of her personal favourites.
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Image Credit : our own
Tamannaah was the first choice in Mr. Perfect
The film 'Mr. Perfect', directed by Dasaradh, starred Kajal Aggarwal opposite Prabhas. This romantic drama was released on April 22, 2011, and became a huge box office hit. Kajal's role was very strong and central to the story. This is the very role that Tamannaah missed out on. Interestingly, Tamannaah and Prabhas later shared screen space in the films 'Rebel' and both parts of the 'Baahubali' series.
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