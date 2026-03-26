Designer Bhumika Sharma’s ‘Afterglow’ collection is all about a soft glow and elegance, just like its name. The collection has lehengas, sarees, and festive wear that mix traditional Indian styles with modern, easy-to-wear designs. It's being called perfect for the upcoming wedding season. Tamannaah's look was very impactful even without a lot of accessories. Her style was simple, modern, and elegant, leaving a strong impression without making too much noise.