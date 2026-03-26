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PHOTOS: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets 2026 Trend with Minimal Jewellery Look at Lakme Fashion Week
Tamannaah Bhatia stole the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for Bhumika Sharma’s ‘Afterglow’ collection, dazzling in a stunning red outfit that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention.
Tamannaah’s makeup perfectly matched her whole look. She went for light pink cheeks, a brown and pink lip shade, and sharp winged eyeliner, which really brought out her beauty. She kept her hair simple, with light curls falling over her shoulders. The whole vibe was soft, glowing, and super elegant. Her entry just made the whole event feel special.
The best part of Tamannaah's look was her jewellery. She layered two stone-studded necklaces, which made her entire look stand out. What's interesting is that she wore no earrings, bangles, or rings at all. This was a bold styling choice that made her look even more classy and focused.
Tamannaah shared pictures of this look on her Instagram and praised the designer. She wrote that wearing the ‘Afterglow’ collection gave her the same peace you feel after a calm and pleasant experience. She called the lehenga "comfortable, calm, and shining in its own way."
Designer Bhumika Sharma’s ‘Afterglow’ collection is all about a soft glow and elegance, just like its name. The collection has lehengas, sarees, and festive wear that mix traditional Indian styles with modern, easy-to-wear designs. It's being called perfect for the upcoming wedding season. Tamannaah's look was very impactful even without a lot of accessories. Her style was simple, modern, and elegant, leaving a strong impression without making too much noise.
Talking about Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects, she will be seen in the Tamil movie 'Purushan' in 2026. Besides this, she will also appear in the Hindi film 'Vivan: Force of the Forest'. Tamannaah was last seen in the Bollywood movie 'O'Romeo', where she played the character of Rabia.
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