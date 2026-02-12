- Home
Suryakumar Yadav, known as "Mr. 360°," is one of India's most versatile T20 batsmen. His net worth reflects both his on-field accomplishments and his off-field commercial skills, making him one of cricket's richest and most marketable players
Suryakumar Yadav's net worth in 2026
Suryakumar Yadav's net worth is predicted to be ₹55-65 crore as of early 2026, propelled by his status as India's T20 captain, lucrative IPL contracts, and other brand sponsorships. His earnings are based on top-tier performance, recurring BCCI contracts, and strong commercial brand value.
The Apartment: ₹21 Crore Luxury At Godrej Sky Terraces
SKY lives in a high-end Chembur, Mumbai enclave. It's secure with great connectivity, reflecting his need for privacy, comfort, and a balanced family and cricket life.
His standout property is a ₹21 crore flat at Godrej Sky Terraces. It has modern interiors, spacious rooms, a gaming area, and smart home tech, making it a true dream palace.
The Interiors: Modern Style With Personal Charm
SKY's home interior mirrors his vibrant yet disciplined life. It features clean lines and modern furniture. His wife, Devisha, adds a warm, homely touch, making it a personal space.
The Lifestyle: Comfort Meets Luxury
SKY's home shows his success. With a net worth of ₹50-55 crore, his Chembur property blends comfort and luxury with fitness zones, entertainment, and top security for his family.
The Car Collection: BMW XM To Range Rover Velar
Yadav owns a premium automotive collection that includes a Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover Velar, Nissan Juke, and Audi A6. These automobiles reflect his passion of elegance and comfort.
The Mumbai Indians retained Yadav for Rs 16.35 crore in the 2025 IPL season. This remains the majority of his annual earnings and represents his worth in franchise cricket.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India pays Yadav around Rs 3 crore per year on his Grade B central contract. This gives income security beyond leagues and endorsements.
He sponsors several big brands, including Reebok, JioCinema, Royal Stag, Dream11, Boult Audio, and Pintola. Endorsements contribute greatly to his net worth and public image.
