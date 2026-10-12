Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 is getting super interesting right now. The house is already heating up with crazy twists, nominations, and fights. The makers brought in wildcard entries to add more energy to the show. Popular social media influencer and dancer Swetha Naidu entered the house through this wildcard route. She started her game immediately. She raised the heat in the Bigg Boss house right from the stage.

Swetha Naidu studied well and did a software job earlier. She resigned from her job after some time and became a full-time dancer. She has great talent in singing and mimicry too. Swetha Naidu showed off her talent on the Bigg Boss stage. She sang a beautiful song from the movie Manmadhudu and impressed Nagarjuna. She also imitated Debjani on the same stage and made everyone laugh.