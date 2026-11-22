First Lady Melania Trump unveils an exclusive digital photo collection by Ellen von Unwerth, launching alongside her new two-part Amazon Prime documentary series, MELANIA, which explores her personal journey and values.

Melania Trump Unveils Digital Photo Collection Alongside New Docuseries

Washington DC [US], November 22 (ANI): US First Lady Melania Trump unveils Photo Archival Digital Edition, an exclusive collection of digital photographs by internationally acclaimed fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. According to the press note shared by Melania Trump, the collection presents a visual portrait of Melania Trump, showcasing von Unwerth's distinctive artistry. Its release coincides with the debut of MELANIA, The Series, a new two-part production streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 20. The series includes two episodes, 'Family & Trust' and 'Pride & Honour', providing insight into Mrs Trump's personal journey, values, and life beyond the spotlight. During the series premiere at New York City's prestigious Lincoln Centre, Mrs Trump shared a powerful message with her audience. She said, "Tonight, for the very first time, I invite you to experience my world through a new lens. I hope my personal journey will inspire you to reflect on your own life, cherish the ones you love, and remain true to your beliefs," as quoted in a press release. The new series follows the remarkable success of MELANIA, The Film, which reached number one worldwide and achieved the highest documentary box office opening in 14 years. The previously announced series, which will include “content never before shared with the public”, is split between two episodes: “Family & Trust”, which follows Trump as she prepares to become the First Lady, and “Pride & Honor”, which takes place moments after the inauguration. The docuseries follows the theatrical release of “Melania” on Jan. 30 and the film’s streaming release on March 9. 'Melania' was directed by Brett Ratner and executive produced by Trump herself alongside Marc Beckman. Ratner produces with Fernando Sulichin, as well as Muse Films, New Element Media and RatPac Entertainment. (ANI)