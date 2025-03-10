Sweetheart to Perusu: 10 Tamil movies releasing on March 14; Check FULL list HERE

From Rio's 'Sweet Heart' to Vaibhav's 'Perusu,' a total of 10 movies are releasing on March 14th. Check out the list!

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

Theatre release Tamil Movies on March 14 : Small budget movies are continuously releasing in Tamil cinema this March. While some movies including GV Prakash's 'Kingston' were released in the first week of this month, the second week... that is, 10 Tamil movies are scheduled to hit the screens on March 14th. Let's see what those movies are

budget 2025
article_image2

Sweet Heart

After the success of the movie 'Joe,' Rio is acting as the hero in the movie 'Sweet Heart.' This film is directed by Swineeth S Sukumar. Yuvan Shankar Raja has not only produced this film but also composed the music for it. This love story is scheduled to release in theaters on March 14th


article_image3

Perusu

'Perusu' is a movie directed by Ilango Ram with Vaibhav as the hero. Karthik Subbaraj has produced this film. Bala Saravanan, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, and Deepa have played important roles in this film. Arun Raj has composed the music for this film. This film is also scheduled to release on March 14th

article_image4

Robber

'Robber' is a movie directed by S.M. Pandi and starring Metro Sathya. Bigg Boss fame Danny Pope has also played an important role in this film. Johan has composed the music for this film, and Kavitha has produced it. This film is also scheduled to be released on March 14th

article_image5

Konjam Kaadhal Konjam Modhal

'Konjam Kaadhal Konjam Modhal' is a movie starring Srikanth as the hero. This film is directed by K Rangaraj. Poojaitha has acted as Srikanth's pair in this film. This film is produced by V Manickam. Nalini, Delhi Ganesh, Sams, Singam Puli have played important roles in this film, which is releasing on March 14th

article_image6

Varunan

'Varunan' is a gangster film directed by Jayavel Murugan. Sun TV serial stars from Ethirneechal series Harippriya, and Marumagal series heroine Gabriella have acted as the heroines in this film. This film is also releasing on March 14th

article_image7

Maadan Kodai Vizha

'Maadan Kodai Vizha' is a rural-themed film directed by Thangapandi. This film is produced by Sivaprakasam Udhayasuriyan. The film is released by Thenandal Films. This film is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 14th

article_image8

Kuttram Kurai

'Kuttram Kurai' is a film directed by Vijay Thirumoolam and Satish K Sekar. This action-packed film is scheduled to be released on March 14th

article_image9

Dexter

'Dexter' is a film directed by Suriyan. This film is produced by Ram Entertainers Prakash.S.V. This is a suspense thriller film. Raju Govind is debuting as a hero in this film. This film is also releasing on March 14th

article_image10

Rajini Murugan (Re-release)

The blockbuster hit movie 'Rajini Murugan' starring Sivakarthikeyan, Soori, and Keerthy Suresh, directed by Ponram, is scheduled to be re-released on March 14th. D. Imman has composed the music for this film. This film was produced by Lingusamy on behalf of Thirupathi Brothers

article_image11

M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi (Re-release)

'M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi' is a film starring Ravi Mohan that tasted huge success. This film was directed by Mohan Raja. Actress Nadhiya, Asin, actor Vivek, Prakash Raj have acted in this film. This film is also scheduled to be re-released on March 14th

