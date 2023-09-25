Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad welcome baby girl 'Raabiyaa'; check out pictures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have given birth to a daughter. Taking to social media, the actress not only released photos of the baby but also announced her name.

    Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are now proud parents, and congratulations are in order. The couple has given birth to their first child, a baby girl!

    Swara turned to Instagram to share the joyful news with the rest of the world. Furthermore, she provided the name of the child.
     

    Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have recently become parents. The couple, who married in February of this year, had a baby daughter.

    Swara came to Instagram to tell her friends and followers the good news. She also uploaded images of them with the tiny munchkin, which are too precious for words. She also disclosed their daughter's name, Raabiyaa.
     

    Her caption read, “A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023 With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world (sic).”
     

    Swara and Fahad revealed their pregnancy in June. Fahad and his friends threw Swara a baby shower attended by their family.

    Swara and Fahad married in court in February, followed by a social celebration a month later. The couple met in January 2020 while opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and became close friends shortly after.

