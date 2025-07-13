Image Credit : X/Superman

Solid Growth in India Despite Competition

After collecting Rs 7 crore on its opening day, Superman saw a notable 32 percent rise in collections on Saturday, earning an estimated Rs 9.25 crore. This brings its two-day total to Rs 16.25 crore in India across all versions—English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also benefited from good showings in premium formats like IMAX and 3D, with metros recording higher footfall, especially in evening shows. Even with films like Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and Sitaare Zameen Par vying for attention, Superman managed to hold its own and attract audiences to theatres.